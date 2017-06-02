Kareena Kapoor Khan to do a biopic with director Omung Kumar? Who will she play

As per reports, director Omung Kumar wanted to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan for quite some time and he has finally found the right script for her. As per reports, director Omung Kumar wanted to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan for quite some time and he has finally found the right script for her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is workaholic and we all know this well. Even as this mommy to Taimur Ali Khan is busy prepping for her first film post delivery, and is hitting the gym to get in a shape for her next, Veerey Di Wedding, a new film too seems to be coming her way. Omung Kumar who has made Mary Kom with Priyanka Chopra and Sarabjit with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has reportedly offered a film to Kareena which is again based on real-life story.

Omung has just finished shooting the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bhoomi, and he is set to work on his next film. As per reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan might be a part of the film, and Omung has already approached the actor. The thing to note is that if Kareena accepts this role, it will be the first biopic of her career.

According to a source quoted in reports, “Omung has wanted to work with Kareena for quite some time and he has finally found the right script for her. It’s a biopic and the actress and filmmaker will soon sit for a round of narrations. Then Bebo will take a call on the film.” We still are waiting to find out whose biopic it is.

After giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan last December, Kareena went on a maternity leave but within few month she was back at work. We saw Kareena and baby Taimur attending the first birthday party of Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya on Thursday.

Kareena and Taimur arrived at the birthday party twinning in matching blue shirts and they looked adorable together.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd