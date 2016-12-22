Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s first official photo with baby Taimur is out and we’re in love. See pics

First official photos of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s baby Taimur Ali Khan are here and he is every bit a munchkin. See the pics of the family here. First official photos of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s baby Taimur Ali Khan are here and he is every bit a munchkin. See the pics of the family here.

After hoaxes and more hoaxes, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have themselves introduced us to baby Taimur Ali Khan moments after Kareena was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. While Saif has the baby ensconced in his arms, Kareena was seen happily waving to the media. We would not be surprised if this cool mommy is back to shooting in a few days!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first child together on December 20 morning. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy and named him Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Both the mother and the baby are doing fine and are back home now. Before Kareena and Saif walked out of the hospital, various fake images said to be that of Kareena and Taimur were going viral.Though Kareena-Saif fans seem to be overwhelmed with the news and the updates and thus a number of photos of mommy Kareena and baby Taimur are just going viral. Be it WhatsApp sharing or by the social media fan pages, the pics of Kareena, husband Saif, and newborn Taimur is taking rounds.

WATCH VIDEO | Kareena Kapoor On Roles Offered To Actresses In Bollywood After Having Kids

Earlier, in a statement, Kareena and Saif confirmed the news and revealed that they have named their baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Within minutes of the statement, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi was trending on Twitter. However, trolling of the couple has been cruel and relentless. But with this lovely gesture from the couple, we hope nothing but goodwill flows both ways.

See Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s first official photo with baby Taimur:

Check a few pics of celebs who came to meet Kareena Kapoor Khan and baby Taimur Ali Khan at the hospital:

While Kareena and Saif have yet to comment on the trolling, uncle Rishi Kapoor has now come given a perfect answer. On Wednesday, he wrote on Twitter, “Why are people so bothered what the parents want to name their child, please? Mind your business, it’s got nothing to do with you.Parents wish!” The actor got agitated when distasteful comments on his tweet flowed in. sometimes called Timurlane, was a Mongol invader who ransacked India, attacked Delhi and left thousands dead in his wake. The name also means “brave king” and strong “like iron”.

