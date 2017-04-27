Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a road trip with Karisma Kapoor, besties Malaika and Amrita, see pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan chills with her sister Karishma Kapoor and friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Kareena Kapoor Khan chills with her sister Karishma Kapoor and friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

You know what’s the best thing about having a girl gang? Well, go through any get-together pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan with Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and her sister Karisma Kapoor and you would right away know what we mean. The four girls were out on a road trip and we just cannot get over the videos and pictures that the actors have posted on their social media account. One of their videos is a Boomerang in which while Malaika and Amrita totally own the catwalk, Kareena and Karisma’s casual walk is unmissable too.

These days, Kareena has become one of those rare celebrities who is the talk of the town despite having no films up for release. The way Kareena has been active all through her pregnancy and after that is inspiring her fans, who are looking forward to her comeback on the silver screens. Interestingly, she has been shooting for brand commercials and if reports are to be trusted, she will start shooting for Veere Di Wedding soon, a project she signed during Udta Punjab, but had to be postponed after she got pregnant. The project, which is being produced by Rhea Kapoor, also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker in the lead roles.

Check out some pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girlfriends:

While Kareena awaits her comeback, Malaika and Amrita have been doing quite a many photoshoots for different designers. Their recent photoshoot for a magazine left the temperatures soaring as they both looked extremely beautiful. Malaika has also shot for Nach Baliye 8’s upcoming episode. She would be replacing Sonakshi Sinha for one episode as the actor is travelling. Karisma too would be seen making a cameo in David Dhawan’s upcoming film, Judwaa 2, starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

