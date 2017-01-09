Koffee With Karan: Kareena Kapoor has a big revalation about Sonam Kapoor, watch video

Koffee With Karan: Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor to share couch on Karan Johar’s show. Koffee With Karan: Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor to share couch on Karan Johar’s show.

The gossip queens of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor, will be the next guests on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan. Though we would have to wait for a week to know what all they will reveal on the show, the teaser has enough spice to keep us hooked. To begin with, Kareena Kapoor herself was in shock and the reason was Sonam Kapoor.

On being asked about the most annoying statement that she has heard about herself, Sonam said, “There were opposing views that if she (Sonam) needs a boob job or has got a boob job.” The Neerja actor also gave a hint about going to Hollywood, making her the third actor after Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra who will debut in a Hollywood this year.

In the teaser, we see Kareena at her wittiest best and by the way, we just can’t miss her baby bump. Since the episode was shot way before her delivery, one can see the pregnancy glow.

The actor, who gave birth to a baby boy in end of December 2016, seemed a bit annoyed with comparisons between Priyanka and Deepika. On being asked about it, she said, “They are now in Hollywood.” Pointing at Sonam, the actor added, “Everyone is taking a bus to Hollywood now,” to which Sonam interrupts, “Not bus, aeroplanes.”

Kareena has been open about her relationships with Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriends. In season 4 of the same chat show, she called Katrina Kaif her ‘bhabhi’, as back then Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina were allegedly dating each other. But now, when KJo asked her what she would do if she is stuck in an elevator with Deepika and Katrina, the ‘new mother in the B-town’ was quick enough to say, “I will prefer to die.”

With Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra getting the oomph factor to the show, we are sure that these two gorgeous ladies are going to give us more reasons to stay tuned for Sunday (January 15) episode.

