Guess where Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor went shopping? All the way to London, see pics

The sisters that shop together, stay together. Nobody proves this dictum as well as the Kapoor sisters — Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. We see them chilling together, partying together and definitely shopping together even if they have to go all the way to London to do so. We saw Kareena in London with Saif a few days back and the two returned to Mumbai as well. It was then the turn of Karisma to head to the city. But this is the time our celebs make London into something of a mini-Bollywood and Kareena could not stay away from the action and her darling sister. It seems Kareena and Karisma are both in London and went for some shopping. We got to see this thanks to Karisma and her Instagram handle.

Karisma shared a picture with Kareena and captioned it, “Who’s ur favourite shopping partner? #sistersquadgoals👯#sisterlove❤️#london🇬🇧.” Kareena Kapoor Khan was in London earlier with Saif who is shooting his upcoming film Chef, a remake of Jon Favreau film. However, we didn’t spy their baby Taimur Ali Khan with them.

Karisma also posted a picture with her kids, daughter Samiera Kapoor and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor, and wrote, “#besttravelcompanions🔝 #mybabies😍#myloves❤️#myworld🌎#london🇬🇧#springbreak2017.”

While earlier we saw Kareena’s London vacation pics and also saw her posing with her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor, Karisma too shared her pics with Rhea. She captioned the same as, “#gorgeousgirls👯‍♂️#funtime#london🇬🇧❤️ #missed#bebo and @sonamkapoor #repost.”

Karisma has been in the news for her relationship with businessman Sandeep Toshniwal.

