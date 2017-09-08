Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor share screen space for the very first time

The wait is finally over and here we are with the details of the shoot the Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor did together. The wait is finally over and here we are with the details of the shoot the Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor did together.

Remember the boomerang video which Karisma Kapoor recently shared and we saw her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan in it too. The caption of the post made fans of these Kapoor sisters happy as we came to know that Karisma and Kareena are coming together on screen. Well the wait is finally over and here we are with the details of the shoot the two did together.

A leading jewelry brand has managed to bring sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor together on screen for the very first time. The video of the commercial is finally out and the two are looking breathtakingly gorgeous. “Kareena has been a Malabar Gold and Diamonds’ ambassador for a while. But the irresistible allure of this fancy shaped diamond collection drew in Karishma too,” said the commercial makers. And we are just thrilled to see the two beauties sharing the screen.

This commercial is one of the few projects Kareena did post delivering her baby Taimur Ali Khan and we just cannot miss to mention the way this actor has worked out for her post-pregnancy weight loss.

Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram account has the very video of Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Watch it here:

Karisma Kapoor also shared a picture posting with sister Kareena Kapoor:

Also, it was during this brand’s shoot that baby Taimur Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor kids Samiera Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor became the ‘special visitors’ on the sets. See all the pictures shared by Karisma then:

We are simply in love with these pictures where these sisters are twinning in the pastel-coloured dresses.

