Kareena Kapoor Khan says my Taimur is the most amazing looking child

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says she has no problem with the media clicking her baby son’s picture and she believes that ” Taimur is the most amazing looking child”. The actress, who was present here at the book launch of Rutuja Diwekar’s Pregnancy Notes: Before, During and After said: “I think times are changing and wherever we go, we get clicked, which is a part of our normal life. I want Taimur to grow as normal as possible, then why should he be treated any differently? His parents are normal, he will lead a normal life like all of us. So I am okay with the fact that media clicks his photographs; besides my Taimur is the most amazing looking child!”

Kareena has been working hard to lose the extra weight since giving birth to her son and gearing up for the shooting of her next film. Does she feel any pressure to reduce her weight?

“No I don’t. I am going to the gym and eating right so that I can feel good and reduce weight, it will take some time,” the Jab We Met actress said.

“I keep reading comments like why is she leaving her child and going to the gym. But I think that would be the most stupid thing ever to do, not leading a normal life. I believe the happy mother is the best mother of the world,” she added.

Asked if she wants to give any tips to Sara Ali Khan, Saif’s daughter with ex-wife Amrita Singh, Kareena said: “She does not need tips. I think acting is in her genes and with her beauty and talent, she will rock the film industry soon.”

