Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s family vacation is over, and they are back home with baby Taimur. See photos

This is the latest photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan as they are back from their Swiss vacation. This is the latest photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan as they are back from their Swiss vacation.

We saw them at Mumbai airport leaving for the vacation. We also saw a few videos of this Nawab family as they landed for their first family vacation in Switzerland. Then Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan’s clicks from this Swiss vacation were everywhere. Now that the family is back home from their getaway, they were again spotted at the Mumbai airport and we cannot wait to share the latest photos of Taimur.

Kareena, Saif and little Nawab Taimur was seen walking out of the airport. Father Saif was caring the baby as he looked adorable as always. Kareena was again seen in her no makeup look (as Saif likes it) and Saif in his usual dapper look, while Taimur wore a T-shirt.

In these latest pictures too, Taimur can be seen gazing at the shutterbugs, and we wonder if he is already aware of all the limelight he is receiving. While he has been clicked by paparazzi ever since he was born, this vacation gave us a few first proper family pictures of Kareena, Saif and Taimur together.

We thank the fan clubs of this Pataudi family who kept sharing the vacation photos of the trio and we so loved it. From the father-son duo click to family photo of Kareena, Saif and Taimur and others where cuddle bear Taimur was seen resting comfortably in his stroller and enjoying his colourful toy while his daddy Saif and mommy Kareena were busy meeting their few fans in the foreign land. Not only this, the two superstars didn’t mind adhering to the wish of their fans of being photographed with them.

See the latest photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and baby Taimur Ali Khan here:

See Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and baby Taimur Ali Khan’s vacation photos too:

Taimur and his clicks always create a frenzy among the onlookers. Isn’t it?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd