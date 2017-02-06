Kareena Kapoor Khan: Saif is a pro, even changes Taimur’s diapers

Kareena Kapoor Khan on her baby Tamiur Ali Khan’s name: I don’t know why people took the name so personally. Kareena Kapoor Khan on her baby Tamiur Ali Khan’s name: I don’t know why people took the name so personally.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not the first woman to have worked through pregnancy and she knows that. But as much as she would like to be taken like any other normal, working mother, the actor is aware that her stardom will always hog attention.

So, now back to the arc lights just 46 days after giving birth to her first child, as the showstopper for finale show of Lakme Fashion Week, Kareena is faced with all kind of questions about juggling between motherhood and work, and of course the hoopla around her baby, Taimur Ali Khan. And as usual, Kareena is upfront, unperturbed and delightfully unabashed.

You are back on the ramp within two months of delivery, something which even the organisers didn’t expect. How are you managing everything?

I have always balanced it out. It is great to be back. I said this through pregnancy also that it is not an illness so, I walked the ramp then and I will keep doing that because I love it. I know many people are like I am not in the best shape and with skinny models around… but I think it requires a lot of courage and confidence to do it. I think I have it.



It is strange that we ask you about juggling motherhood and work, and even audience wonder about it but it is not something extraordinary. So, do these questions bother you?

In India, it is new. There are certain mindsets that you should be hiding away till you are in your best shape. But the fact that I am continuing to work should hopefully inspire a lot of girls that they can balance marriage, motherhood and work. It is okay if I am not size zero but as long as I am looking great and I think I am.

On a more personal note, how is motherhood treating you and has there been any change within you post the entry of the little one?

Motherhood is going to be the best phase of my life. I am super excited. It has just been 46 days so, I don’t know about the change but yeah now your heart doesn’t beat inside you, it is outside in someone else’s body. When you look at your baby, you realise that.

What kind of a father is Saif to Taimur?

He is so hand’s on because he has done it before but I feel there is an intensity with which his son looks at him, more than when he looks at me. So, there is already a bond between them. Also, Saif is a pro, he does everything, including changing the diapers.

Talking about Taimur brings us to the bizarre and ridiculous things that were said on the social media about your choice of name for the baby. How much that did that affect you?

I don’t know why people took the name so personally. But like Saif said, we love the name and most importantly the family loves it. It has no resemblance to any person living or dead. We love the meaning of the name. I am so happy that people supported us, the kind of love they have shown to us and I think that has been the most important thing for us.

While you are in the happiest personal space in your life, it looks like even professionally you are quite content and at peace. Example of it being the way you heaped praise on your contemporary Priyanka Chopra on Koffee With Karan. It seems you have come a long way in the manner you conduct yourself.

I have always respected talent. That’s something I have always done. Good actors are rare and few so, people I feel are supremely talented I think they should be respected. If I like someone, I genuinely go out of my way, that’s the way I have been. And if I don’t like someone, I have decided I am going to be quiet now.

