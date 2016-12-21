Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan have a sunny boy: Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor congratulated Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for their first child. Rishi Kapoor congratulated Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for their first child.

Rishi Kapoor has congratulated new parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on their first born. The veteran actor says the couple have a “sunny boy”.

Kareena, daughter of veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, delivered the baby on Tuesday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital here. They named their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Rishi, who is the brother of Randhir and uncle to Kareena, thanked everyone on Twitter for the wishes.

“Congratulations to Kareena and Saif! They have a sunny boy. Both mother and baby doing well. Thank you for all your wishes, will pass it on!” Rishi tweeted on Wednesday.

Congratulations to Kareena and Saif! They have a sunny boy. Both mother and baby doing well. Thank you for all your wishes,will pass it on! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 21, 2016

Tusshar Kapoor also congratulated Saif and his first co-star Kareena. Tusshar shared, “My heartiest congratulations to a favourite costar and my 1st heroine!Following up to a stellar career, now, may this day be the start to an even more glorious life with God’s blessing in hand! Cheers to Saif and her both and peace and everlasting joy to the little prince.”

even more glorious life with God’s blessing in hand! Cheers to Saif and her both and peace and everlasting joy to the little prince! — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) December 20, 2016

Kareena and Saif, who have worked together in films like Tashan, Kurbaan, Agent Vinod, LOC Kargil and Omkara, got married in October 2012.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Saif, the son of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh and shares two children with her – daughter Sara and son Ibrahim.