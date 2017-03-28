Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan are in a rush as they return from London. Can Taimur be the reason? See pics

Bollywood’s power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Alia Khan are inseparable. Bollywood’s power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Alia Khan are inseparable.

Bollywood’s power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Alia Khan are inseparable. A few days back Kareena was seen at Mumbai airport as she left the country to join her husband in London where he was shooting for his upcoming film Chef, a remake of Jon Favreau film. Kareena’s solo appearance at the airport without baby Taimur Ali Khan garnered a lot of attention. However, the couple is back in the town after a short trip to London. We did not spot Taimur Ali Khan with them but could it be because it is too early for the tiny tot to fly?

Kareena had a swell time in London as she met designer Sandeep Khosla and Rhea Kapoor. The entire Kapoor family — Anil and Sunita Kapoor with daughters Rhea and Sonam — was in London to celebrate Sunita’s birthday.

Going by their airport looks, both Kareena and Saif were looking very stylish. Kareena wore a pair of jacket and black slacks. Saif, who likes to keep it simple and classic, went for a pair of denim and a blue jacket. Kareena who usually poses happily for shutterbugs seemed in a hurry. We wonder if that was due to little Taimur waiting at home.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan’s next film Chef is the official remake of 2014 American film by the same name. Saif has apparently brushed up his culinary skills for the film, which also stars Raman Raghav 2.0 actor Sobhita Dhulipala, and is slated to release later this year. Saif was last seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s directorial Rangoon alongside Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. The film, however, tanked at the box office.

Kareena will be seen in Veere Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor. Apparently, another film with a similar title, Veerey Ki Wedding stars Jimmy Sheirgill and debutante actor Diljott. Anil Kapoor has written a letter to Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPAA) and has asked for an intervention.

