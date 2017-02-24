Kareena Kapoor Khan returns to work after son Taimur’s birth. Here are the first pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her team at Mehboob studios. Kareena Kapoor Khan and her team at Mehboob studios.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back on the film sets two months after son Taimur Ali Khan was born and her fans can’t be happier. The Bollywood star who was appreciated for working throughout her pregnancy, appearing on magazine covers, walking the ramp and shooting for endorsements.

Now, about two months after her and Saif Ali Khan’s first baby together, the actor is back to her favourite haunt — Mehboob Studios. However, it was not Veerey Di Wedding — her film with Sonam Kapoor — for which she was shooting. The actor was there to shoot a campaign for a jewellery brand. She also posed for photos with her full team and the pics found their way to social media.

Before you gave birth to Taimur, Kareena had told a magazine, “I’ve been keeping myself so busy during this pregnancy that Saif always says ‘You’ll have this baby in Mehboob Studios!’ My friends are constantly teasing me and telling me to calm down and do less. But knowing me, don’t be surprised if I head straight from the hospital to a shoot. I think I’ll definitely be fully back at work one month after my baby is born.”

See latest pics of Kareena Kapoor Khan with her team at Mehboob studios for her new shoot:

The actor will begin shooting for Veere Di Wedding in May, making that the first film she does after giving birth. Kareena is seen out and about with friends and family. Saif and Kareena have both said that they ensure one of them is with Taimur at all times.

