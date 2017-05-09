Raj Kapoor’s throwback video with young Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor will make you smile. Watch video

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor with Raj Kapoor on his birthday is the most adorable video you will see today. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor with Raj Kapoor on his birthday is the most adorable video you will see today.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, the fourth generation of Kapoor family and grandchildren of veteran actor Raj Kapoor, are the stunners and superstars of Bollywood who are mobbed by their fans wherever they go. It seems before anyone else, it was their grandfather Raj Kapoor who made the trio feel like stars. A throwback video of Kareena, Karisma and Ranbir with the celebrated actor-filmmaker is going viral and it is so adorable that it will make your day.

Watch the video here:

This video was aired on Simi Grewal’s show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal where Kareena was a guest and had just shot to fame and success with her Poo character from Kabhie Kushi Kabhie Gham. Kareena was recalling how her grandfather Raj Kapoor has always been fond of Karisma more than her because of her blue eyes. After watching this video, she was extremely emotional and had tears in her eyes. We can see little Kareena in the video kissing Raj Kapoor and not wanting to leave him. A conversation between Raj Kapoor, Kareena aka Bebo and Ranbir can also be heard, which is too cute to handle.

Ranbir, who is considered an epitome of grace and is an icon for youngsters, is being repeatedly being told by Raj Kapoor to change his clothes for the party. A young Ranbir, however, is in no mood to oblige. he finally comes around and says something to Kareena in his baby voice, which makes you say ‘aww.’ This video surely gives you a sneak-peek into how normal a star’s family is despite the kind of wealth or popularity they enjoy.

