After Randhir Kapoor’s birthday bash, Kareena Kapoor Khan parties with her girl gang

After ringing in father Randhir Kapoor’s 71st birthday on Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted another party, this time for her girl gang. If reports are to be believed, after wrapping up the shoot of Veere Di Wedding for the day, Kareena organised a party at her residence. In attendance were good friends Tanya Gharvi and Poonam Damania among others. Surprisingly, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora were missing from the scene who often are seen having fun together.

The photos of the party were shared by Kareena’s friends on Instagram. In a photo shared by Kareena’s good friend Tanya, the actor is seen giving a tight hug to her friend. Captioning the photo, Tanya has written, “All heart❤❤😍.” Other photos of the party were posted by Poonam Damania. “Fun night 💕my bebo…#friends #lifeisgood #blessed ❤❤❤,” wrote Poonam who also happens to be Kareena’s manager along with the photo.

On the work front, Kareena has been working on Veere Di Wedding. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding will hit the theaters on June 1.

Excited about the movie, Kareena told IANS at an event, “It (Veere Di Wedding) comes on June 1 and it is a summer watch. It is an exciting story about four friends. Also, there are two female producers onboard and that is also exciting. It’s a different time in the industry as people are watching more women-centric films. This is a lot more fun and nothing serious. Hopefully, people will enjoy it.”

