Kareena Kapoor Khan on Veere Di Wedding: Two female producers onboard makes it more exciting

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is looking her best self nowadays after shedding all the extra weight after the birth of her son Taimur, says her journey in the film industry has been enriching and she would like to work another two decades in Bollywood.

“It’s been honorable and I would say enriching. It has been 18 years and still counting. I hope to work for another two decades,” Kareena said.

Kareena, who made her acting debut in 2000 with Refugee, has many successful films like Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Talaash: The Hunt Begins…, Yuva, Omkara and Udta Punjab, to her credit. And she is also considered one of the most flawless beauties in Bollywood.

After embracing motherhoood with the birth of Taimur with husband Saif Ali Khan in December 2016, Kareena is now geared up for Shashanka Ghosh’s Veere Di Wedding, a romantic comedy co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

The actor says she is excited about the film.

“It comes on June 1 and it is a summer watch. It is an exciting story about four friends. Also, there are two female producers onboard and that is also exciting. It’s a different time in the industry as people are watching more women-centric films. This is a lot more fun and nothing serious. Hopefully, people will enjoy it,” said Kareena.

With so many female faces in one film, was there any catfight?

“That is just a myth. We all are friends. Rhea (Kapoor) is a very good friend of mine. The whole idea of the film was to show the story of four friends. It was so much fun and inspiring and even the film was shot with a lot of fun,” said Kareena.

The actress walked the runway as grand finale showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/ Resort 2018 on Sunday.

Kareena said she is a fan of the designer’s clothes.

“Even in this range, she has outdone herself,” said the actress, who is considered a fashion diva, who makes style statements on and off the screen.

“For me, it was never about what I am wearing or what I am going to wear. I never thought about it. I wear what I am comfortable in and I think if a person is comfortable in what they wear, he or she looks super stylish.”

