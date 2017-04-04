Kareena Kapoor Khan on Taimur: How is my baby’s name anyone’s business?

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about being a news-maker despite being away from social media. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about being a news-maker despite being away from social media. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Always on her toes, super active, and yet always ready with a smile for the camera, that’s how Kareena Kapoor Khan experienced her pregnancy. The actor broke all kinds of myths and rules associated with a pregnant woman and with the attitude ‘who cares’!

Now, she is bringing the same style and panache to her role of a working mother, and will brook no questions regarding that. In fact, she shuts the ‘what kind of a mother she will be’ like a boss. In an interview to Bombay Times, Kareena says she is annoyed with stories about her, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. “Just because I’m elusive and my husband and I are not on social media talking about our emotions on an hourly basis, people take the liberty to put out stories about my child and me.”

She continues how “it was annoying to read reports about my fitness regimen and the way I’m losing weight.” The actor says that she has no responsibility to put her personal life out there. Hence, she would “not clarify how I plan to lose weight or what I do with my baby. I will not scream from rooftops about experiencing motherhood or how much I love Taimur. There’s always the pressure of being judged, no matter what you do. It’s about how you deal with it.”

Now, as soon as Taimur was born, his name became a huge controversy over social media. While Saif had addressed the issue calmly saying, ‘what’s in a name’, Kareena seemed upset that people made it a huge issue when she was still new to motherhood. “How is my baby’s name anyone’s business? All this erupted when I wanted to enjoy every moment of being a mother. Saif and I kept it all aside and savoured our time with Taimur. We cherish every moment we have with him,” said the actor who is back at work post-pregnancy.

At Zee Cinema Awards, which were recently held in Mumbai, Saif sent a short video message for Kareena in which he said he is proud of Kareena who has carried off her pregnancy with so much grace and has even started to complete her work commitments. On the work front, the actor is prepping up for Veere Di Wedding, also starring Sonam Kapoor.

