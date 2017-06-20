Kareena Kapoor Khan on Taimur Ali Khan: Saif and I keep arguing if he is more Pataudi or Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about how her life has changed after giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about how her life has changed after giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan.

More than gushing over the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan, the world is talking about her son Taimur Ali Khan. But it is not just the media and the actor’s fans who are obsessed with this handsome baby but also mom Kareena who reveals in an interview that even she keeps discussing Taimur with her husband Saif Ali Khan, more specifically who he takes after. Ever since Taimur entered the world, the obvious comparisons about ‘who he looks like’ have been going around. While a few say he looks like Kareena completely and has traits of the Kapoor family, some claim he has that Nawabi look, thanks to Saif.

However, Kareena is quite confident about where Taimur has got his charm from. She says, “he is like a Kapoor.” On a chat show, Kareena said, “Every month [with Taimur] is going to be different. I think he is a perfect mix of Saif and me, more so like me, of a Kapoor, I think so. I think he looks exactly like my dad, because I think I look like my dad. He is more like my dad.”

But when asked if Saif agrees to her statement, she says, “Saif and I keep arguing that he is more like a Pataudi and I am like no, he is like a Kapoor. But of course his gorgeous sea blue eyes which he has taken from my grandfather and Lolo and that is amazing. I think it’s going to be a beautiful journey.”

Check out some recent Taimur Ali Khan pictures:

Well, we leave it on you and the parents to decide on who Taimur takes after but all we can say is that he is definitely one of the best looking kids in the town who is surely to set hearts aflutter once he grows up.

