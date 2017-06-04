Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is gifted with his mom’s facial expressions. See these photos to believe

A few days ago, the Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan attended Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya’s birthday party. A few days ago, the Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan attended Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya’s birthday party.

Not Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Kha, but Kareena and son Taimur Ali Khan make the cutest pair in tinsel town. Taimur is barely few months old but has already started accompanying his mother to several events. And each time Taimur steps out of the house, the paparazzi makes sure to click the little one from every possible angle. The boy got famous when his father Saif Ali Khan used his image as his WhatsApp display picture, which got circulated within minutes. Taimur was all pouts and staring in that picture.

A few days ago, the mother-son duo attended Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya’s birthday party and we got to see a display of expressions on Taimur’s handsome face. Taimur stared at the shutterbugs with a curious look on his face that has come to define his facial expressions on social media. Another picture is doing the rounds and this time we a smiling and joyous Taimur. The picture has gone viral and you know why.

Meanwhile, fans on social media are furiously comparing mother and son’s childhood pictures. We have to say that Kareena and Taimur have got some uncanny similarities when it comes to expressions. Kareena was once mocked by Bipasha Basu on Koffee With Karan for having too many emotions on her face. But being expressive has been one of Kareena’s strengths when it comes to playing different characters. From Poo on Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to Geet in Jab We Met, Kareena knows how to put up different expressions for each act. It seems that Taimur has no dearth of expressions already and he should thank his mom for that.

The mother-duo were the cynosure of Laksshya’s birthday party. Kareena and Taimur landed at the birthday party twinning in matching blue shirts, looking lovely together.

