Kareena Kapoor Khan on son Tamiur: I don’t have sleepless nights, my nights are filled with pleasure

The yummiest mummy in Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan is loving every bit of her motherhood and is celebrating it. Talking about son Taimur Ali Khan, she downplays the change he has brought about in her life, saying, “Priorities always change, and my priorities have changed too after Taimur’s birth. I multi-task. And just how everybody has kids and everybody manages life, I’m also doing that.”

Kareena on her film career after Taimur’s birth

“I am reading scripts. I have to see how to balance my life right now. For now, my focus is to work. I have worked throughout my pregnancy, and I will work even now. I would like to do one film at a time. Being a mother has nothing to do with choosing a script. It is my film career so I will choose.” And when we asked about Veerey Di Wedding, Kareena said, “Veerey Di Wedding will start in May, so I would like to talk about it then too.”

Watch | After Omkara, Vishal Wants To Work With Kareena Again

Kareena on sleepless nights with Taimur

Kareena and Saif are balancing their careers in a way that one of them is always with Taimur at all times. Kareena adds, “Adventure has just started. Motherhood is such a personal experience for me that I can’t even ask Karisma (Kapoor) for tips and suggestions. Your relationship with your son is different.” We also asked if Taimur lets her sleep at night, to which Kareena replied, “I don’t have sleepless nights, these are more of joyous nights, filled with pleasure.”

Kareena on when she was asked not to marry Saif Ali Khan

“Everything I do is with my heart! I was asked not to get married because I was at the peak of my career, but I did, and nothing affected my career. I have been open about everything in my life, from my films to relationships to marriage. Probably that’s what my fans appreciate and relate it to my personality. I am not trying to hide away.”

Karena on Rangoon’s performance at the box office

“Vishal Bhardwaj films are like art and they attract extreme reactions. You will either love it or dislike. He caters to a certain audience. Some critics have revered it. What I love about Vishalji’s films is that in his films the actors shine out.”

