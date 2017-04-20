Kareena Kapoor Khan offered Rs 6 crore for playing a woman her age?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has reportedly been offered Rs. 6 crore for her next film. Kareena Kapoor Khan has reportedly been offered Rs. 6 crore for her next film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan breaking the stereotypes is no longer a news. First her super active pregnancy days and then her returning to the sets of her film two months after Taimur Ali Khan has left us all in awe. From a long time, the countless fans of the star have been waiting to see her in her next, Veere Di Wedding avatar, which she has to start shooting along with Sonam Kapoor. But before we could hear the clapboard of this Rhea Kapoor production, the grapevine is already abuzz that the actor has been offered another movie. Not only this, it is also being said that Kareena has been offered a whopping amount of Rs 6 crore for the movie.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kareena has been offered a role her own age in an upcoming project and she will be paid Rs 6 crore for the same. But the same report suggests that Kareena is still thinking about it and is yet to give her nod. If all goes well, then Kareena will be seen in an author backed role in a co-production. Indianexpress.com could not independently verify the report.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan is on the cover of a UK magazine and she’s totally killing it, see pics

See some pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan from her London trip

Spotted: Kareena with Rhea Kapoor, Sandeep Khosla and Faraz Manan pic.twitter.com/1fLjQpdeT1 — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaUpdates) March 26, 2017

Spotted: Kareena with her designer friend Faraz Manan pic.twitter.com/WgEVGzCwpY — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaUpdates) March 26, 2017

Kareena is the first Bollywood artist to cover Asiana magazine http://t.co/eeicTrAnxh pic.twitter.com/kBUCzsw3TB — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) April 17, 2017

The new mommy will begin shooting for Veere Di Wedding in May, making that the first film she does after giving birth. Recently, Kareena was spotted with her film’s producer Rhea Kapoor in London where she was holidaying with Karisma and her friends. It was a much-needed break for workaholic Bebo.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd