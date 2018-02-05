Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma bring curtains down on Lakme Fashion Week in style; see photos, videos

At the Lakme Fashion Week 2018, Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzled on the ramp and so did Karisma Kapoor. At the Lakme Fashion Week 2018, Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzled on the ramp and so did Karisma Kapoor.

Last year it was Lakme Fashion Week in which Kareena Kapoor Khan had walked the ramp with her a baby bump. Now to see this diva rock the stage again this year in a fit avatar was a visual treat. There are lots of pictures of Kareena from her latest LFW outing on social media. While her fans went gaga, sister Karisma Kapoor, like always, shared a few pictures from the night.

We have seen a lot of stars doing a walk at the much talked about Lakme Fashion Week but yes Kareena’s pictures were the most awaited ones. While Karisma Kapoor too walked the ramp and shared pictures and videos of hers, a Boomerang video of her with Kareena made us all happy. Last year too, the clicks of these Kapoor sisters were hitting the headlines.

Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzled on the ramp as she turned the showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna. See photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan from Lakme Fashion Week:

Also see pictures of Kareena with sister Karisma Kapoor:

And here is a picture from last year’s Lakme Fashion Week of the Kapoor sisters:

Well the Kapoor sister’s bestie Malaika Arora was also a part of the Lakme Fashion Week’s final day and she too shared few videos of her from the ramp. See Malaika Arora’s video from Lakme Fashion Week:

These stunning divas surely made LFW a memorable one this year.

