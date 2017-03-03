Latest news

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor as little girls is the best photo you’ll see today. See pic

Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and we got to see how the two Kapoor sisters are 'twinning since childhood'.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 3, 2017 10:07 am
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena karisma, Kareena karisma childhood pic, Kareena karisma old pic, Taimur Ali Khan name, Taimur Ali Khan, Taimur, kareena Taimur Ali Khan, kareena son, Kareena karisma as kids, Kareena karisma photos Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor in a lovely picture.

While we were all so busy oohing and aahing over how handsome a boy Taimur Ali Khan is, aunt Karisma Kapoor has reminded us where he gets it from. Sharing a picture on Instagram where she and Kareena can be seen sitting together at some kind of a party, Karisma wrote, “Twinning since childhood 👯#throwbackthursday📷#sisterlove.”

While Karisma wear her hair short, Kareena is a little darling in two ponytails. While focused on getting through their plates full of food, Kareena and Karisma cut a lovely picture. And, well, as far as twinning goes, the two Kapoor girls have made something of an art of it.

Watch | I Am In Best Phase Of My Life: Kareena Kapoor Khan

 

See Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor’s old pic

 

Also see a recent pic of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

karisma-kareena_480

On Tuesday, Kareena — the ‘feel alive’ ambassador of Sony BBC Earth channel — spoke about how happy she is in her space, “I am in the best phase of my life, I am a happy girl!” The one thing that get her upset, however, is the talk about her son Taimur’s name. There has been speculation that Kareena likes to call her son, Little John. “How can anyone think that? Why would I call my son Little John? My son’s name is Taimur. It is the most beautiful name, and he is the most beautiful and gorgeous man. And, no, I don’t call him Little John. Please address him as Taimur Ali Khan,” she said in a HuffingtonPost interview.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan on son Tamiur: I don’t have sleepless nights, my nights are filled with pleasure

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan news, Taimur, Taimur news, Taimur kareena kapoor, kareena kapoor taimur, saif ali khan, Saif Ali Khan taimur, taimur Saif Ali Khan, taimur ali khan, taimur ali khan new, taimur ali khan pics, taimur ali khan images, Kareena Kapoor news, Kareena Kapoor taimur, taimur Kareena Kapoor, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news

She also spoke in the interview about the controversy over Taimur’s name, “What shocked me was how quickly every person online turned into a history student, especially the trolls, who are the most clueless of the lot. Who made you the guardian of history, overnight? I have a message: Dear troll, you were wrong, as you so often are. His name is Taimur, which means Iron and I can assure you that he’ll live up to the meaning of his name. You confused him with Timur.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 03: Latest News