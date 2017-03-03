Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor as little girls is the best photo you’ll see today. See pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor in a lovely picture. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor in a lovely picture.

While we were all so busy oohing and aahing over how handsome a boy Taimur Ali Khan is, aunt Karisma Kapoor has reminded us where he gets it from. Sharing a picture on Instagram where she and Kareena can be seen sitting together at some kind of a party, Karisma wrote, “Twinning since childhood 👯#throwbackthursday📷#sisterlove.”

While Karisma wear her hair short, Kareena is a little darling in two ponytails. While focused on getting through their plates full of food, Kareena and Karisma cut a lovely picture. And, well, as far as twinning goes, the two Kapoor girls have made something of an art of it.

Watch | I Am In Best Phase Of My Life: Kareena Kapoor Khan

See Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor’s old pic

Also see a recent pic of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

On Tuesday, Kareena — the ‘feel alive’ ambassador of Sony BBC Earth channel — spoke about how happy she is in her space, “I am in the best phase of my life, I am a happy girl!” The one thing that get her upset, however, is the talk about her son Taimur’s name. There has been speculation that Kareena likes to call her son, Little John. “How can anyone think that? Why would I call my son Little John? My son’s name is Taimur. It is the most beautiful name, and he is the most beautiful and gorgeous man. And, no, I don’t call him Little John. Please address him as Taimur Ali Khan,” she said in a HuffingtonPost interview.

She also spoke in the interview about the controversy over Taimur’s name, “What shocked me was how quickly every person online turned into a history student, especially the trolls, who are the most clueless of the lot. Who made you the guardian of history, overnight? I have a message: Dear troll, you were wrong, as you so often are. His name is Taimur, which means Iron and I can assure you that he’ll live up to the meaning of his name. You confused him with Timur.”

