Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar prove what age old friendships are made of

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar are two personalities whose pictures are just unmissable. Today, Karan Johar shared a picture with Kareena, which will surely remind you of your BFFs with whom you have grown-up with. This director and actor jodi is all about sass, style and grace in its truest sense. A party doesn’t start without them and no gossip can happen without them being in their notice. They are like a walking bulletin of ‘what’s happening in Bollywood’, and we have often got proof for the same.

The throwback picture seems of the time when Bebo was just cementing her footsteps in the industry. Even Karan looks quite young. But yes, we cannot miss the fact that how the two are ageing with grace. You see their pictures then or now, their age for sure does not show but another thing is their attitude. Well, we are already a fan of Kareena’s wittiness and Karan’s films and this picture adds to why we love both of them. They have teamed in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kurbaan and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.

On the work front, Kareena is shooting for Veerey Di Wedding, a project which is being produced by Rhea Kapoor. The film stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar too. This would be the first time when Kareena would be sharing the screen space with web-series star Sumeet Vyas, who is making his Bollywood debut with this film.

Karan also has many projects on his plate. He would be producing Sara Ali Khan’s debut film, Kedarnath, would be launching Jhanvi Kapoor and might also announce his next directorial project soon.

