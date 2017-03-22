Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Saif Ali Khan in London without son Taimur? See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan had sometime back said that she and husband Saif Ali Khan make it a point that one parents is always around son Taimur. Kareena Kapoor Khan had sometime back said that she and husband Saif Ali Khan make it a point that one parents is always around son Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has said she is in the best phase of her life. No doubt she is enjoying everything about being a mother to newly born Taimur Ali Khan. While Kareena makes it a point to keep the little one by her side as much as she can, she had recently also said that she and husband Saif Ali Khan make it a point that one parent is around Taimur all the time. However, her latest set of pictures are telling a different story. According to a report in Bollywood Life, Kareena has left for London to join Saif, who is shooting for his upcoming film Chef in Europe. And what’s grabbing the attention is her airport pictures where she seems to be travelling sans Taimur.

As per Kareena’s latest images, she was seen at the airport without Taimur. Check them out.

Kareena remained the most active during her pregnancy days. She finished her professional commitments, hosted family dinners, did photoshoots and shot for television endorsements. Even after delivering Taimur, she went on with her busy schedule and her fans were only happy to see juggling between work and motherhood like a boss.

Saif Ali Khan’s next film Chef is the official remake of 2014 American film by the same name. Saif has apparently brushed up his culinary skills for the film, which also stars Raman Raghav 2.0 actor Sobhita Dhulipala, and is slated to release later this year. Saif was last seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s directorial Rangoon alongside Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. The film, however tanked at the box office.

