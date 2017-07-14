Kareena Kapoor Khan: I’ve started waking up very early so that I can be with Taimur, watch video

Kareena Kapoor with her son Taimur Ali Khan during Tussar Kapoor son Laksshay’s first birthday party in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor with her son Taimur Ali Khan during Tussar Kapoor son Laksshay’s first birthday party in Mumbai.

During a Facebook live with nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about her son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena said that she has started going to bed early, something she wasn’t able to do before giving birth to Taimur. “I have started going to bed early. Nowadays, I wake up very early so that I can be with Taimur. I think I get to spend time with Taimur during the morning,” Kareena said. Kareena who is fond of including ghee in her food said, “Taimur is also going to start having ghee now. It’s a good time for him to start eating ghee”.

When a fan of Kareena from Egypt asked her that have has giving birth to Taimur changed her, Kareena said, “Of course. That shift is natural. Earlier, it was just about me and Saif. But now, it’s about three of us. But we are not feeling anything different. Because we looked forward to it. We wanted a family”.

Meanwhile, Kareena also revealed that Saif is cooking a lot frequently these days since he is all set to play a chef in his upcoming film. “Saif Ali Khan is cooking a lot these days. He has also been preparing for his role in Chef. So he is cooking pasta and is eating all of that,” Kareena said during the live chat.

When a person asked Kareena what does she eat for her pre and post workout session, Kareena said, “I always have a good big breakfast before working out in the morning. I need my breakfast quite early. Otherwise, my brain won’t function. I have lunch post workout.”

