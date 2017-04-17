Kareena Kapoor Khan is on the cover of a UK magazine and she’s totally killing it, see pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan became a mother in December, yet she never says no when work-life demands her presence. Kareena Kapoor Khan became a mother in December, yet she never says no when work-life demands her presence.

Recently, when we saw a lot of Bollywood stars flocking to London, we were left wondering why. Now Begum Kareena Kapoor, who has been slaying it all along before and after her pregnancy, has become the first Bollywood actor to feature on the covers of a UK-based bridal magazine and she slayed the photoshoot with utmost glamour and grace. Since last year we have been seeing our very own Bebo breaking the stereotype. Even with her baby bump, she had walked the ramp, appeared on popular chat shows like Koffee With Karan and shot for mags, thereby breaking the idea of treating pregnant women like delicate darlings.

“The photo shoot took place on an 84-foot VIP luxury yacht. Kareena had five costume changes. Given that the theme was royal weddings and the regal bride, Bebo was a perfect selection,” a member from the sets told a daily.

“Kareena wasn’t there to walk for Manan, but to only extend her support as she had worn his outfits for the photo shoot. Bebo was probably his muse for the new line. She had also shot for him in January last year,” said the source about Pakistani designer Faraz Manan who styled her.

Here is a sneak peek of her Bridal shoot in UK

Kareena is the first Bollywood artist to cover Asiana magazine http://t.co/eeicTrAnxh pic.twitter.com/kBUCzsw3TB — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) April 17, 2017

These are few of the pictures of Kareena Kapoor the designer shared on Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan became a mother in December, yet she never says no when work life demands her presence. While being a mommy to Taimur she has also remained the diva we knew and we never felt her absence from the industry ever.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez on fairness creams debate: It’s not okay to discriminate on basis of colour

She will soon be shooting for Veere Di Wedding. While some have branded it to be Kareena Kapoor’s comeback in the industry, question remains when exactly did she leave or take a break? In 2016, she had delivered two films, Ki and Ka and Udta Punjab.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd