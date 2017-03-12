Zee Cine Awards 2017: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a rockstar, says Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor, the mother of Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Ranbir Kapoor, said that she was super excited to watch the post-pregnancy performance of Bebo at an awards show. Neetu Kapoor, the mother of Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Ranbir Kapoor, said that she was super excited to watch the post-pregnancy performance of Bebo at an awards show.

Kareena Kapoor Khan performed last night at Zee Cine Awards. And guess who was waiting for her much-awaited performance post-pregnancy. None other than, aunt Neetu Kapoor. Neetu, the mother of Kareena’s cousin Ranbir Kapoor, said that she was super excited to watch the post-pregnancy performance of Bebo at the Zee Cine Awards here. Neetu came along with her husband Rishi Kapoor who received two nominations. When asked about Kareena’s performance, Neetu told IANS “I am very excited. She will be performing after some time. She is our rock star.”

Kareena is Rishi Kapoor’s niece. This was Kareena’s first performance after delivering her first child Taimur in December last year. The actor looked stunning in a blue gown.

It was earlier reported, that Kareena was set to make her grand return to the stage post-pregnancy at an upcoming awards show, by performing on the hit numbers of all the four Khans. Considering Kareena is one of the very few female actors in Bollywood, who has worked with all the men onscreen, this is truly exciting.

Within three months of delivering a handsome baby boy, Kareena is all set to get into her dancing shoes to pay tribute to the four Khans of the tinsel town. It was only yesterday that we informed you about the new mommy performing at the Zee Cine Awards 2017 and today we hear more details about her power packed performance. According to a Mid-Day report, Kareena’s act is going to be one of its kind and she will be shaking a leg on the hit songs from her films with SRK, Aamir, Salman and her husband Saif.

