Kareena Kapoor Khan is a gym goddess as she works out with Amrita Arora. See photos, videos

Kareena Kapoor and bestie Amrita Arora ditched their friends to hit the gym. Kareena Kapoor and bestie Amrita Arora ditched their friends to hit the gym.

Kareena Kapoor’s much-anticipated film Veere Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor might have been delayed but the actor is leaving no stone upturned to prep up for her role. The actor who is yet to star in a film after delivering a baby in December last year has been doing a lot of activities off camera before she faces the camera. Kareena Kapoor and bestie Amrita Arora, who are frequently spotted hanging out together, seemed to have ditched their friends in order to work out in the gym. Amrita posted some pictures and videos on her Instagram where she can be seen trying new activities along with Kareena. In one post, Amrita wrote, “ame in today with such good energy !!!Weeee killed the sesh ….stayyyyy tuned guys more vids comin uppp👏🏻🙏🏼💪🏻💪🏻🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 #andthenweyak.”

Amrita writes for another post, “Besties who gym together hmmmmm loose weight together ?😂😂😂 #gymtime #nopainnogain #staytunedfoemore #andthenweyak.”

Read here | Dangal vs Baahubali 2 box office: Aamir Khan film creates Rs 1700-cr club, SS Rajamouli movie left behind

Meanwhile, Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor recently said that the film will go on floors in August. “Yes, it’s going to go on the floors in August and we would be shooting a little bit of it in May though, minimally, but Sonam is going to finish Padman and Dutt first. And of course Kareena, she has not really gone away. She just had a human being and now it’s going to be her time to get back to work and I am so excited. So August seems like the ideal time and we will finish it in one shot. It’s a 55-day film and it’s going to be great,” Rhea told India Today.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd