Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a goddess of style and attitude who can make you go weak in the knees

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new photos and videos will make you her fan, once again. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new photos and videos will make you her fan, once again.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is blessed with good looks and an attitude which people would die for. Wherever she goes, whatever she does, we bet you just cannot miss her presence. In fact, the actor, who is not on social media, still becomes the most talked about celebrity almost every other day. Well, we have to give it to her for sitting pretty on the popularity chart.

The actor has lost a lot of her baby fat and is back to being fit and hot. She has joined the sets of her next film Veerey Di Wedding, but before making her presence felt through a film, Kareena is appearing in various ads and becoming the face of so many magazines.

Recently, the actor shot for Filmfare magazine’s September issue and we bet you will not be able to take your eyes off her if you catch a glimpse of her pictures and behind the scene videos. She is back to being hot and ready to conquer the film industry yet again.

At present, Kareena is shooting for ‘Veerey Di Wedding’. She was in Delhi for a brief time when she announced that the shoot of the film has begun in a short video, posted by Rhea Kapoor. She also introduced Rhea and said, “After this film, Rhea will be known as the biggest female producer in the country.”

The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker in pivotal roles. While the female leads have been finalised, among the male leads only the name of ‘TVF Permanent Roommates’ actor Sumeet Vyas has been finalised so far. Sumeet would be paired opposite Kareena.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd