Kareena Kapoor Khan is a glam diva as she vacations in London, see pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is happy juggling between work and motherhood like a boss, and we as fans love to see her out and about. While we have had earlier informed you that the new mommy had taken off for London where husband Saif Ali Khan is shooting for his upcoming film Chef, now we have got you the pictures from the uber-glam vacation of the begum. Mommy to Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena is all set to begin shooting for her much-awaited film Veere Di Wedding along with Sonam Kapoor and this trip is a much-needed break before the workaholic Bebo gets busy again. The fan pages and a few friend of Kareena shared pictures from the London trip on social media.

In the pictures, we also got to see Rhea Kapoor, who is producing Veere Di Wedding, along with Ekta Kapoor. Rhea and her family were in London to celebrate mother Sunita Kapoor’s 60th birthday. Other than Rhea, Kareena was also seen with her designer friends Faraz Manan and Sandeep Khosla.

See the latest pics of Kareena Kapoor Khan from her London trip:

Spotted: Kareena with Rhea Kapoor, Sandeep Khosla and Faraz Manan pic.twitter.com/1fLjQpdeT1 — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaUpdates) March 26, 2017

Spotted: Kareena with her designer friend Faraz Manan pic.twitter.com/WgEVGzCwpY — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaUpdates) March 26, 2017

Kareena does not have a social media account but this beauty rules the internet via the posts shared by her close friends in the industry as well as her fans. Be it her late night parties with the Arora sisters — Malaika and Amrita — or her dinner dates at Karan Johar’s pad, or the images shared by sister Karisma Kapoor, we are always updated about Bebo.

See a few more pics of Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Check out this adorable picture of Kareena with baby Taimur 😍 pic.twitter.com/bAQv63Yj44 — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaUpdates) March 18, 2017

These pics of Kareena Kapoor Khan are simply a visual treat for her fans!

