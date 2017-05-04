Kareena Kapoor Khan has lost oodles of weight and her photos from London have us gushing. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan embraces the London weather at Trafalgar Square. Kareena Kapoor Khan embraces the London weather at Trafalgar Square.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has said multiple times that London is her favourite destination. Now, she is in her favourite city shooting for a brand endorsement and the photographs that have emerged on social media sites look captivating and enticing. Kareena is seen in a flowy pastel gown and her windblown hair look absolutely stunning. She has apparently already lost about 12 kilos post pregnancy and even during her getaway she seems to be set on losing more weight.

Filmfare quotes the actor’s spokesperson as saying, “In London, she plans to hit the hotel gym. She loves the weather in Europe this time of the year and will do some walking too,” and added, “She signed up to endorse three more brands last month and is expected to travel more in May.”

Apparently, Kareena is even now trying to lose about 8 more kilos to attain the perfect figure post pregnancy and is juggling between yoga and gym. She is, in fact, spotted quite often with her best pals Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

Workwise, she was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Udta Punjab and will be sharing screen space with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in the upcoming project, Veere Di Wedding. This film happens to be Rhea Kapoor’s ambitious chick flick and when the project was announced, many considered this a casting coup of sorts. However, after she claimed to be a close friend of Rhea Kapoor on Koffee with Karan Season 5, we are not surprised. The shooting for the film is expected to start in May.

