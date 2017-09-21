Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A perfect mother, wife, sister and daughter

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan. Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and we so know it. Kareena might have been away from the silver screen for a while now but time and again we see her playing various roles. As Kareena turns a year older today, and that too when it is a special birthday with her baby Taimur Ai Khan, we look at the various roles this actor is very beautifully playing in her real life.

Kareena Kapoor Khan as the mother of son Taimur Ai Khan:

This will be Kareena’s first birthday with her son Taimur. From her pregnancy to her various outings with her baby, we have seen how this actor came out to be a role model for all young and working moms out there. She not only gave child birth a whole new definition but also makes sure to give ample time for her kid to grow as a better human being. We see Taimur accompanied Kareena to her shoots too.

See photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and baby Taimur Ai Khan here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan as the wife of Saif Ali Khan:

Saifeena’s love story started on the sets of Tashan. They began dating in October 2008. And on October 16, 2012, Kareena and Saif tied the knot. Every time we see the two together, we fall in love with their chemistry. Be it events or family gatherings, we see Kareena and Saif by each other’s side.

See photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan as the sister of Karisma Kapoor:

Karisma Kapoor is always seen by Kareena’s side and Kareena too plays the role of a loving sister in all possible manner. We often see the two all smiles in the photos. We also saw these Kapoor sisters in an ad recently and loved it.

See photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan as a daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita:

Be it her mother’s birthday or other family gatherings, we see Kareena Kapoor Khan as a loving daughter of her parents. Her childhood photos too are super adorable to be missed.

See photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan with Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Also see Kareena’s childhood photos here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan, always be the diva that you are.

