Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan get their first perfect family holiday click with son Taimur Ali Khan. See viral photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan come together in one frame. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan come together in one frame.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their little prince, Taimur Ali Khan recently took off on their first family trip to Switzerland. This is the season where almost all the Khans have been spotted vacationing with their families. So why should Saif, Taimur and Kareena give it a miss? The star couple took their 7-month-old baby along for his first trip abroad. Cradled comfortably in his parent’s arms, a really innocent Taimur was spotted gleefully smiling at the camera. Saif Ali Khan who was in his famous Sherlock Holmes hat, was the only member who seemed to be a bit distracted. Either that or he considers looking away from the camera to be much more cooler.

Taimur was seen in a new kind of hairdo. The kid managed to steal the spotlight. Earlier the toddler was seen resting on his father’s arms. He is only a few months old and has managed to make more headlines than anyone in his family. Taimur is related to two of the most influential filmy families of Bollywood, the Kapoors and the Pataudis. While he has been clicked by papparazzi the moment he was born, this is the first proper family holiday picture with the trio in one frame. We hope to see more of their vacation pictures.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will soon be shooting for Veerey Di Wedding, where she will be sharing the screen with Sonam Kapoor for the first time. Ki and Ka and Udta Punjab mark her last two works in the industry.

Meanwhile Saif Ali Khan who shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor’s former beau Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon, is presently shooting for Bazaar. He will soon be seen in Kaalakaandi, where he plays the role of an ecstatic person.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd