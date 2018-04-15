Kareena Kapoor Khan and Manushi Chhillar discuss the idea of a ‘perfect wedding’ in this video

Manushi Chhillar shares the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in this commercial. Manushi Chhillar shares the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in this commercial.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a screen presence which is nearly impossible to match but the newbie Manushi Chhillar, who was crowned Miss World in 2017, does the job really well. The two beautiful ladies appeared in a jewellery brand’s commercial and needless to say, we cannot take our eyes off from either one of them. In the video, we see Kareena and Manushi at a wedding where the former asks the beauty pageant winner about her idea of the perfect wedding. To which Manushi says, wedding ceremonies should be about pretty colours and happiness, promises, ambitions and love.

As Manushi narrates her dream wedding to Bebo, the actor falls in love with the idea and expresses her excitement to get married in the same manner. Kareena is seen saying in the video, “I too want a wedding like this” to which Manushi replies with, “But aren’t you are already married.”

On the work front, Manushi has started work on her next project, the Beauty With a Purpose tour. She posted a picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “Starting my next #beautywithapurpose trip to Brazil. Brazil has the second highest rate of leprosy and it is time people realise the early signs and seek treatment.”

Meanwhile, Kareena is prepping up for Veere Di Wedding. The project stars Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar in pivotal roles.

Talking about the project, Kareena had earlier said, “It is a summer watch. It is an exciting story about four friends. Also, there are two female producers onboard and that is also exciting. It’s a different time in the industry as people are watching more women-centric films. This is a lot more fun and nothing serious. Hopefully, people will enjoy it.”

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding will release on June 1. The trailer of the film will be launched soon.

