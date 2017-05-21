Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor ditch friends, spend a lovely afternoon with mother Babita. See photo

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Veere Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Veere Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor recently had a small get together at their mother Babita’s place. Karisma came to her mother’s house with her two adorable children – son Kiaan and daughter Samaira. Both the Kapoor sisters who are frequently spotted hanging out with their besties Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora chose to spend some quality time with their mother during this weekend.

Karisma Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram with the caption, “#familylove❤️#lovelyafternoon.” We can even see other members of the Kapoor clan.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Veere Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor. The film has been delayed but producer Rhea Kapoor during an interview said that it will go on floors in August. Rhea told India Today, “Yes, it’s going to go on the floors in August and we would be shooting a little bit of it in May though, minimally, but Sonam is going to finish Padman and Dutt first. And of course Kareena, she has not really gone away. She just had a human being and now it’s going to be her time to get back to work and I am so excited. So August seems like the ideal time and we will finish it in one shot. It’s a 55-day film and it’s going to be great.”

Meanwhile, Kareena and Karisma’s father Randhir Kapoor opened up about nephew Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage speculations. Randhir told Hindustan Times, “Ranbir is having a terrific time with all the success and the money he’s got, and age being in his favour too. Why does he have to get married and spoil it all so soon? Shaadi ke liye bahut time hai abhi usko (He’s got enough time in hand to get married). Let him have a nice time right now. Anyway, how is his relationship status anybody’s concern or business?”

