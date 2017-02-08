Kareena Kapoor Khan all set for her television debut? Here’s who approached this new mommy

Kareena Kapoor Khan is said to come aboard the team of BBC Earth as the ambassador for ‘Feel Alive’. Kareena Kapoor Khan is said to come aboard the team of BBC Earth as the ambassador for ‘Feel Alive’.

The new mommy of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has stayed away from television till now. However, recent reports prove that she has changed her mind. She has come aboard the team of BBC Earth as the ambassador for ‘Feel Alive’. The factual entertainment channel is gearing up to make its foray in India and Kareena seems to have found a perfect fit for her debut in Television.

As per a report by DNA, a quote from a source reads, “It’s a well-known global factual entertainment channel and they had approached Kareena during her pregnancy. One of the main reasons is her connect with the global audiences. She is quite popular in the UK, a country that she visits often with her hubby Saif Ali Khan. When Kareena was approached for it, she also felt it was a perfect fit for her. She has seen her buddies Salman Khan and Karan Johar connecting with the audiences on TV and felt this was the right time for her to be seen on the small screen.”

The same report also informs that Kareena will be shooting for the brand film in the next few days and the channel will be launched in the next couple of months.

During her pregnancy, and after it Kareena has just been unstoppable. Recently, Kareena was seen walking the ramp for Anita Dongre at the Lakme Fashion Week. As the showstopper for the finale show of LFW, Kareena Kapoor Khan faced all kind of questions about juggling motherhood and work.

When indianexpress.com asked Kareena if she finds it strange that she has been continually questioned about juggling motherhood and work and how she strikes the balance, Bebo said, “In India, it is new. There is a certain mindset that you should be hiding away till you are in your best shape. But the fact that I am continuing to work should hopefully inspire a lot of girls that they can balance marriage, motherhood and work. It is okay if I am not size zero but as long as I am looking great and I think I am.”

On how motherhood is treating her she said, “Motherhood is going to be the best phase of my life. I am super excited. It has just been 46 days, so I don’t know about the change but yeah now your heart doesn’t beat inside you, it is outside in someone else’s body. When you look at your baby, you realise that.”

On the silver screen, Kareena will be seen making her comeback with Veerey Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor.

