Kareena Kapoor Khan about Sarah Ali Khan: She is going to rock Bollywood with her beauty and talent

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shares a special equation with Sara Ali Khan believes the latter has a bright future in Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shares a special equation with Sara Ali Khan believes the latter has a bright future in Bollywood.

Sara Ali Khan has been one of the most talked-about Bollywood star kids lately, first with the numerous rumours about her impending acting debut and later with her father Saif Ali Khan’s admission about his scepticism regarding het career choice.

But even as Saif and former wife and Sara’s mother Amrita Singh confessed their feelings about her debut, what was lesser known was how his current wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shares a special equation with 23-year-old, felt about it.

Opening up about her thoughts on Sara’s big step into the Hindi film industry, Kareena today said she has faith in the debutante’s talent and believes she will have a bright career in films.

“I am sure she is going to be supremely talented. She has it in her genes. She is looking amazing and gorgeous and I truly believe that with her beauty and talent she is going to rock the industry,” Kareena told mediapersons here.

There is already a lot of hype in the media about Sara’s debut who will be starring opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in director Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. The film is being co-produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

“We are a filmmaking company, and we will strive to tell stories with those who fit our vision the best. Casting newcomers is not a deliberate move but a natural process. Sara is a beautiful bundle of energy. The new talent we bring in today will be the future of the industry,” director Abhishek Kapoor had told NDTV about casting Sara.

