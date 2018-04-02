Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora make merry on Easter Sunday

Karan Johar shared a photo of himself with best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two are seen twinning in red and pouting in the click. Karan Johar shared a photo of himself with best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two are seen twinning in red and pouting in the click.

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to have had a fun Sunday with her BFFs Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Not only them but Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan were also seen with the stars. We wonder if it was an Easter celebration for the celebs or just another party night.

Karan Johar shared a photo of himself with best friend Kareena. The two are seen twinning in red and pouting in the click. Karan had shared the click on his Instagram story too and captioned it, “youcantpoutwithus.” Not only this, Sanjay Kapoor also shared a click from the night on Instagram. The picture has Kareena’s close friends Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Sanjay. The actor captioned the photo, “#beautiesandthebeast”

See photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan with her close buddies Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan:

If at all you are wondering that how sister Karisma Kapoor is missing in these celebration photos, we have an answer. Karisma too shared some clicks on her social media account and we saw that she enjoyed some time with her cousins. Armaan Jain was seen in a click with Karisma. Armaan too shared a picture and wrote, “Saturday with the sisters 👊🏻.”

See photos of Karisma Kapoor with cousin Armaan Jain and more:

We are always happy to see the clicks of our favourite stars!

