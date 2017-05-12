Kareena Kapoor is glowing in her new photo. Can Veere Di Wedding shoot start already?

Kareena Kapoor has lost oodles of weight post pregnancy and this she has done in just five months. Kareena Kapoor has lost oodles of weight post pregnancy and this she has done in just five months.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a wonder woman. Within five months of giving birth to son Taimur Ali Khan, she has lost all her pregnancy weight and seems ready to shoot again. Dear Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, can you please start shooting Veere Di Wedding already because we desperately want Kareena back on screen?

Kareena Kapoor Khan became an inspiration for all the new mommies as she carried her pregnancy in style. Not only this, her various public appearances during the nine months of her pregnancy gave mommies-to-be some interesting fashion statements to follow. But here is not where the Ki and Ka actor stopped inspiring the pregnant women. Post-pregnancy, Kareena was back on her feet withing two months of becoming mom to Taimur Ali Khan. Recently, we spotted her traveling to and fro London and having a gala time with her girl-gang.

Once again the internet is flooded with Kareena’s drop dead gorgeous pictures and we cannot take our eyes off them. Not that looking beautiful, elegant, and dreamy is something new for the Veere Di Wedding actor but what made it difficult for us to scroll through the pictures is how she is looking. Kareena has lost oodles of weight post pregnancy and this she has done in just five months. She gave birth to Taimur on December 20 last year.

A few months ago Kareena did a Facebook live with her fans where she revealed that she gained 18kgs during her pregnancy but has no regrets about it as she completely enjoyed her pregnancy. “I put on 18kg, but I flaunted it till I walked into the hopsital… but it’s coming off with lots of love. I enjoyed my pregnancy. I ate well. I ate a lot of ghee, all the parathas, all the pizzas… I’ve eaten it all. Rujuta (Kareena’s nutritionist) told me not to compromise. Eat light, every 2-3 hours, which was happening quite naturally. But, of course, things have changed now,” said a glowing Kareena.

On the work front, Kareena will soon start shooting for Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

