Kareena Kapoor is getting an award from Aishwarya Rai and she is mighty upset, watch throwback video

Like any other profession, the wave of competition has not spared the Indian film industry. This we say after getting hold of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s throwback video that has been going viral on the social media since Tuesday. In this video from an award ceremony, Aishwarya Rai is seen presenting an award to Kareena Kapoor. But what gets our attention is Kareena Kapoor’s reaction on winning ‘Face of The Year’ award back in 2001. The actor who entered the film industry opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee looked dispirited as she walked to the stage to collect her award. Also, in her thank you speech, she looked uninterested in expressing her gratitude to the presenter as well as the jury of the award.

Now you might be wondering the reason behind Kareena’s rude behaviour? So here’s the story behind it. Kareena Kapoor was to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in his debut film, Kaho Na Pyar Hai. Various media reports suggest that Rakesh Roshan wanted Kareena to start her acting career with Hrithik and thus she was signed for the role of Sonia in the film. But later, Kareena walked out of the film. This is when senior Roshan approached Ameesha Patel for the role and made her a star overnight when Kaho Na Pyaar Hai became a blockbuster.

In the same award ceremony, where Kareena received the Face of The Year award, Ameesha Patel was honoured with Best Debut (female) for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Probably this is the reason why Kareena looks so upset in the video that has surfaced on the internet.

Watch Kareena Kapoor’s reaction on winning an award in 2001

Well, this is not the only movie that Bebo rejected and regretted later. She was offered many movies like Black, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Kal Ho Naa Ho among others which later became well-celebrated films in the history of Indian cinema.

Once Kareena was quoted saying in an interview, “There is no heroine like me who has left more films than I have, and given them on a platter to everybody and said go do it. I think I am mad…I am like if I don’t want to do a film I will not do it. I would sit at home and enjoy, party and travel.”

