Karisma Kapoor pulls a throwback Thursday while wishing sister Kareena Kapoor on her 37th birthday

Karisma Kapoor shares a throwback photo to wish Kareena on her 37th birthday. Karisma Kapoor shares a throwback photo to wish Kareena on her 37th birthday.

Veere Di Wedding actor Kareena Kapoor Khan turns a year older today and love and blessings are pouring in from friends and family on her special day. Sister Karisma, who went down memory lane, shared a picture of her and Kareena’s childhood. Filmmaker Karan Johar also posted lovely pictures with the actor, who is a friend, his fashion police and ridicules him for wearing weird clothes to the airport.

Karisma has a heartwarming message to give to Bebo on her 37th birthday. She says, “Happy birthday to my darling baby sister and best friend 🎂🎈🎉 #fashionistas#learningearly😅#the80’s#throwback #birthdaywishes#happybirthday#love#happiness#togetherness❤#memories#family#sisters👭#myrock.” Karisma and Kareena have been giving some serious sibling goals with their several photos together. From twinning in their military jackets to going out on vacations together, the two sisters have always made their fans love them even more.

When Lolo has posted an adorable wish for her sister how can her bestie Amrita Arora stay behind? Sharing a beautiful click with Kareena, Amrita chose to keep it simple as she captioned the photo, “Happy happy birthday my darling beebo ❤️❤️.”

Karan who addressed Bebo as a Jagga Jasoos who stalks airport looks of people on his chat show Koffee With Karan wished Kareena was his sibling as he wrote, “Happy birthday to the sibling I wish I had!!!! Love you so much bebo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Karan and Kareena have not been this close always. There was a time when Karan had a fallout with Kareena in 2002. Revealing about it in his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan mentioned how he didn’t talk to the Jab We Met actor for nearly nine months after she asked for a huge amount of money for doing Kal Ho Na Ho and he had to then cast Preity Zinta in the movie. But now the duo has buried the hatchet and are counted in the list of Bollywood besties.

The next wish came from ace designer Manish Malhotra. He posted a photo collage with Kareena and captioned it, “The Posers and #FriendsForEver with the #BirthdayGirl #Gorgeous #Bebo #love.”

Here are what others wrote for Kareena’s birthday:

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also wished the Heroine actor and tweeted, “Happy Birthday #KareenaKapoorKhan,Today also marks d 5th anniversary release of film #Heroine.Thx to the cast & crew for making it special🙏.”

Happy Birthday #KareenaKapoorKhan,Today also marks d 5th anniversary release of film #Heroine.Thx to the cast & crew for making it special🙏 pic.twitter.com/0MRR57BqlA — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 21, 2017

Vivek Oberoi: Happy birthday to my super talented friend and co star #KareenaKapoorKhan! Have a fabulous year Bebo!

Happy birthday to my super talented friend and co star #KareenaKapoorKhan! Have a fabulous year Bebo! — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) September 21, 2017

Here’s wishing Kareena a very happy birthday!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd