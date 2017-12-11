Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu condemn teenage actor’s alleged molestation

Bhumi Pednekar said that Indian society treats its female stars as its property. Bhumi Pednekar said that Indian society treats its female stars as its property.

Bollywood A-listers, including female actors like Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Madhuri Dixit and Taapsee Pannu, have rallied behind the teenage Bollywood actor, who was allegedly molested on a flight on Sunday morning.

The Bollywood actor shared her ordeal in an Instagram live before recording her statement with the Maharashtra Police. A case has been registered under Section 354 and POCSO Act as the actor is a minor. In the latest development in the case, the accused has been detained. The man, who is a businessman by profession, was seated behind the actor and allegedly harassed her during the flight.

On Sunday evening, at the Lux Golden Rose Awards, celebrities gracing the red carpet were asked about the incident that happened with a fellow actor.

The strongest words came from Toliet Ek Prem actor Bhumi Pednekar, who said that Indian society treats its female stars as its property. “I am appalled. She is a child. There is a problem in our culture where people think, especially if you are an actress, that you are their property. This is hugely problematic. But I am very happy that she put it out on social media. I am glad she took that step because it needs a lot of courage to speak, to come out and take a stand like that. More power to her,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor, without directly referring to the particular incident, said she believes women are fighters and “can fight out of any situation” in their life. “I definitely feel women are way more superior than men. We are fighters and whichever situation it is in our life, personal or professional, we all come out as fighters. When we talk about God, we talk about Goddess. So, we look from the perspective of a woman. When we talk about earth, we say mother earth. So, whenever we talk about anything, we talk about women. Women are far superior (than men). So, they can fight out of every situation.”

Taapsee Pannu, who has never shied away from speaking against gender-based violence, said, “I just hope she gets justice. It is good that at least she has raised her voice. She deserves to get justice.” Madhuri Dixit said, “This should not happen, neither in India nor in any other part of the world.”

Read: Mumbai Police detains accused in connection with Bollywood actor ‘molestation’ case

Zareen Khan commented all the talk about women empowerment in the country will not bear any fruit until it’s coupled with an action against the abusers. “I really don’t know what to say about it because such incidents keep happening in our country. Rather than focusing on issues like these, I don’t know why our country is behind minuscule matters. The way we talk about women empowerment and safety, I don’t think only talking about it is needed, we also need to take some action to stop all of this.”

Sushant Singh Rajput had a similar opinion, for he said, “We talk a lot (but) I think at the right place and in the right time, we need to take action also. We are intelligent and responsible enough as a country to see to it that these things don’t happen.”

Film and television actor Mouni Roy also condemned the incident, calling it a reflection of poor mentality.

“Now, what should I say about this country. On one hand, we talk about women empowerment, on the other hand we hear about all these incidents. But I think it is very important to not just stand against it and talk about it in hindsight, but also to educate people against this. I genuinely don’t know what to say. It deeply saddens me. The kind of life we lead, the kind of education we all are getting, in fact, the levels of education in towns and villages have gone up. This is just really sad. I think this reflects poor mindset,” she said.

Read: Bollywood actor molested on Air Vistara flight, airline says inquiry underway

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd