Watch | Kareena Kapoor begins shoot for Veere Di Wedding, but we want to see more of Taimur

Veere Di Wedding team is having a lot of fun, and these photos and videos are proof! Veere Di Wedding team is having a lot of fun, and these photos and videos are proof!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in Delhi to shoot for her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, which will also star Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in lead roles. The film is being produced by Rhea Kapoor, who took to Instagram to share a video of Bebo as she was getting ready for the shoot. In the video, we can see Kareena talk about her first day of shoot, Rhea and Taimur.

Rhea wrote along with the video, “Aaaaaand here we go! Day 1! Follow @vdwthefilm for live on set shenanigans and updates from our crazy cast and crew, first up? #bebo Reposting @vdwthefilm — The wait ends. The journey begins. #BeboBackOnSet #VeereDiWedding @rheakapoor #KareenaKapoor #KareenaKapoorKhan #RheaKapoor #SonamKapoor #SwaraBhaskar #ShikhaTalsania #VDW #bollywood.”

Here’s everything about Veere Di Wedding |

Kareena is excited as she is back to shooting for a long time. She also introduced Rhea Kapoor and said, “After this film, Rhea will be known as the biggest female producer in the country.” And as we wonder where the little adorable kid Taimur is, Rhea quips and says, “Well you all want to know where Taimur is. He is in the hotel room.”

In continuation, there is another video in which Kareena says that Rhea has banned Taimur from the set. Rhea says, “Taimur is my biggest asset, he isn’t leaving the hotel room,” and Kareena adds, “Well, I need one bodyguard, but Taimur needs an army.”

Well, never say never. Also, Swara recently posted a picture with Sonam Kapoor and wrote, “We’re supposed to be learning our lines ! 🙈🤣 #VeereyDiWedding Tag your veerey! ❤️”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd