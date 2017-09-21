Kareena Kapoor’s baby boy Taimur Ali Khan is an inquisitive kid. This photo is proof

Taimur Ali Khan plays with a yellow flower in a garden. Taimur Ali Khan plays with a yellow flower in a garden.

What can be more delightful than to see an adorable click of baby Taimur Ali Khan early in the day? On his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday, the ‘youngest nawab’ Taimur has given a lovely present to the fans of the bubbly actor. Though this time he is neither with his mommy or his daddy, the handsome kid is seen playing around in a garden. Like an inquisitive child, Taimur is busy discovering the yellow flower in his hand.

The beautiful photo has been posted by many fan pages of the youngest superstar of Bollywood. Ever since Taimur came into the world in December last year, he has been attracting more fans than his star parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena. Also, like many Bollywood biggies, this little star has already made best friends in the industry. A few days back we saw him chilling with Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya.

Taimur is already getting a taste of filming as he accompanies mommy on her various shoots. We would not be surprised if we get to see him in the movies soon. But till then we are mushing over his adorable pictures in the arms of his parents who have no qualms about their little one being the centre of attraction for the paparazzi.

Recently, Kareena and Saif took their nine-month-old baby boy on his first vacation abroad. While their clicks flooded social media, we were all eyes for the little bundle of joy. Kareena in her several interviews keeps dropping interesting facts about her munchkin. On Wednesday, the Veere Di Wedding star in an interview to IANS revealed that Taimur is fond of Indian sweets and enjoy family gatherings.

No matter how much we see this overly cute baby, his photos will always make us go gaga over his big beautiful eyes and chubby cheeks.

