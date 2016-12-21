Kareena Kapoor’s baby being trolled for his name Taimur, Omar Abdullah has the only sane response

After Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi was trolled for his name, the sole voice of sanity belongs to Omar Abdullah. After Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi was trolled for his name, the sole voice of sanity belongs to Omar Abdullah.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan became proud parents to a bonny baby on Tuesday morning. The news of the birth was quickly followed by a statement by both the stars. They revealed the baby’s name, Taimur, and thanked everyone for their support.

“We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last 9 months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all…With love, Saif & Kareena. Thank you,” the statement read. It has been a day since then and Twitter hasn’t stopped to exhale.

The revelation of the name for Kareena’s baby, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, was followed by shock, anger and even a few distasteful comments. Why Saif, a history buff, chose the name of the 14th century Mongol invader who slaughtered thousands while on his way to capture Delhi left many bemused. Also called Tamerlane, he conquered many parts of Asia and Persia.

He went on to invade India and wrecked havoc in Delhi. It’s said that it took Delhi over a hundred years to recover from his assault.

Saif and Kareena’s fans opined that the name was actually of Turkish origin and means “brave king” or strong “like iron”. Amid all this debate on the name, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s Twitter comments have brought some sense.

Congratulating Saif and Kareena, the politician wrote, “The only people who get to decide a baby’s name are the parents of said baby & the ones they ask. Why should opinion of the rest matter?” He added, “So congrats to Saif & Kareena and a long happy life to their baby son. May #TaimurAliKhan have a happy & healthy life..”

Will Twitterati take a leaf out of Omar’s book or will trolling of Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and his parents continue?

While it is the first child for the actor, Saif already has two kids Sara and Ibrahim with ex-wife Amrita Singh. The couple, who have worked together in films like “Tashan”, “Kurbaan”, “Agent Vinod”, LOC Kargil” and “Omkara”, got married in October 2012.

