Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan breaks internet again. See his latest pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little son is growing fast and how? Taimur Ali Khan is turning into a handsome man. A new picture of Taimur Ali Khan is breaking the internet again and it seems that it will not be for the first time. Apparently, Saif Ali Khan updated his WhatsApp DP (display picture) with Taimur’s latest picture and it didn’t take much time for it to go viral again. Last time also Taimur’s picture went viral when Saif updated his WhatsApp DP with Taimur’s picture. Going by Taimur’s viral picture, one can say that Taimur has got genes of both his good looking parents. Fans are going gaga over Taimur’s cute picture on social media.

AHHH MY BABY LOOKS SO CUTE TAIMUUUR ALi KHAN 😍😢💕#taimuralikhan pic.twitter.com/qvL9AuWWWW — saraaa (@saraaa_in) May 8, 2017

One Twitter user wrote, “My day is beginning with you love My most beautiful baby in the world God bless you #TaimurAliKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan.” Both Saif and Kareena have been very protective about Taimur. Earlier, Saif said that Kareena was a little scared after her son’s picture went viral and she even felt “nazar lag jayegi”.

During an interview with indianexpress.com, Saif said, “My wife and I will try that our son will be a wonderful ambassador of the country. He will be free to choose whatever religion he likes. I want him to be a liberal, open-minded and down-to-earth guy the way we are.”

Talking about his role in his son’s life, Saif added, ” I am a friend, philosopher and guide to Taimur. I adore him. I think guys always take a little longer than women (to build a connection with kids) because they have the baby inside them for so long so, there’s an instant kind of connect. Whereas with men, when the baby starts looking at you, the connect grows… I find it a little awkward to express how much I love my son or how I feel about him,” Saif added.

