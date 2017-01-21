Karan Singh Grover plans to launch singing career, says Bipasha Basu is his inspiration

Karan Singh Grover’s last film was Hate Story 3. Karan Singh Grover’s last film was Hate Story 3.

Actor Karan Singh Grover is set to try his hands in singing and is planning to come out with a single soon. The 34-year-old actor said his wife, actress Bipasha Basu inspired him to write his own music. “I am very passionate about music. Bipasha’s (his wife’s) love inspires me to write. I am currently working on a couple of songs,” Karan said in a statement here.

The actor has penned the lyrics of few songs and composed them as well. The songs will be of varied genres ranging from soft romantic numbers to rock music. “I have written the lyrics of the song too. I am planning to come up with my first single soon.” He plans to release (singles) by the first half of the year.

Karan will be collaborating with British band Dinosaur Pile-Up that composes rock music. Previously, the actor wrote a song for Bipasha, called ‘Right as rain’. On the acting front, the “Alone” star will soon be seen on screen in “3 Dev”, which is the story of a couple played by Tisca Chopra and Kay Kay, where the wife is extremely religious and the husband is not.

They rent out their house to three youngsters and certain situations lead to the trio being termed as ‘God’, leading to hilarious situations of lies, mistaken identity and chaos.

The film also stars Kay Kay Menon, Kunal Roy Kapur and TV actor Ravi Dubey, who marks his big screen debut with the film.