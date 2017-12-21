Karan Johar’s twins Yash-Roohi and other star kids attend Tusshar Kapoor’s pre-Christmas party, see photos

Others guests seen at the pre-Christmas party of Tusshar Kapoor were Urmila Matondkar, Neelam Soni with her daughter, Kanchi Kaul with kids and a few more. Others guests seen at the pre-Christmas party of Tusshar Kapoor were Urmila Matondkar, Neelam Soni with her daughter, Kanchi Kaul with kids and a few more.

Christmas is around the corner and our B-town celebrities are already celebrating. While we have already seen some pre-Christmas party pictures, Tusshar Kapoor too hosted a bash tonight. We saw a few celebs coming in for this party. While Tusshar was seen welcoming the guests with son Laksshya Kapoor, the guests who took our attention were the cute little babies of Karan Johar – Yash Johar and Roohi Johar.

The caring daddy cool Karan Johar was seen arriving for the bash with his kids. While Yash looked cool in a T-shirt and pants, Roohi was spotted in a Barbie dress and yes, we cannot miss her hairband too. Karan was seen wearing a Pink T-shirt.

Others seen at the pre-Christmas party of Tusshar Kapoor were Urmila Matondkar, Neelam Soni with her daughter, Kanchi Kaul with kids and a few others. Tusshar’s sister Ekta Kapoor and mother Shobha Kapoor too were a part of the bash. Ekta shared an inside click of the Christmas party with Neelam, and captioned it, “The poser n her fans !!! #ahaanathestar #aajmoodnahihai.”

We will keep you posted with more inside pictures from this Christmas bash.

