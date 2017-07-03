Karan Johar on Yash and Roohi being the ‘finest Dharma productions’: I feel blessed every morning by their presence

“I am just blessed every morning by their presence. I always say that they are the finest Dharma productions, literally and otherwise,” Karan Johar said about his kids. “I am just blessed every morning by their presence. I always say that they are the finest Dharma productions, literally and otherwise,” Karan Johar said about his kids.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who became the father of twins Roohi and Yash via surrogacy, quips that they are the finest “Dharma productions”. While talking about the experience of parenthood during a book launch here on Thursday, Karan said: “It is daunting, exhilarating and shocking in my case. It’s just everything that I thought it would be and everything that’s not. I still look at them and can’t yet believe that they are mine.

“I am just blessed every morning by their presence. I always say that they are the finest Dharma productions, literally and otherwise.” Karan and Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira attended the launch of celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija’s new book Eat Delete Junior: Child Nutrition for Zero to Fifteen Years.

Talking about the challenges of parenthood in terms of nutrition, Karan said: “I am playing both mother and father in this dynamic, so I have a double role to play and for me, it’s even more daunting. I have told myself that I am not going to be a hysterical, hyper parent because I see so many of them around me and specially leading actresses who become mothers. From leading actresses, they become paranoid parents.”

Karan Johar, who debuted with mega hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998, had his latest directorial venture in the form of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma. The production company he runs was founded by Karan’s father Yash Johar after which Karan took over the company. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was Karan’s first film as a director.

