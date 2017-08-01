Karan Johar would not have made Ae Dil Hai Mushkil without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Karan Johar: I wanted to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan since 1997. Karan Johar: I wanted to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan since 1997.

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is on the list of every director. One such filmmaker is Karan Johar, who was so keen on working with her in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ that he would not have made the film without her. At the recently held BIG Zee Entertainment Awards, when Aishwarya came on stage to collect awards for her role in the Karan Johar-directorial and Sarbjit, KJo, the host of the evening, couldn’t stop admiring and praising the actress for her talent.

Talking about working with her in ADHM, Karan said, “I wanted to work with her since 1997. I narrated the script of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hota Hai’ but due to some reason things didn’t work out back then.” Adding, “Hence, after almost a decade, when ‘Ae Dil..’ was being planned, I was pretty sure, Aishwarya would make for an indispensable fit for this role. If she would have declined this role then I would have never gone ahead with it.”

The ‘Jazbaa’ star, overwhelmed by his comment, replied, “Thank you, Karan, for giving me the role of Saba. It has helped people wake up to many other possibilities that they can choose from. I am glad to have such an amazing team. I thank the entire cast and crew for their immeasurable support and hard work.”

Meanwhile, Karan is invited to deliver a master class at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) which will be held from August 10-22. “We are extremely honored and glad to have Karan (Johar) be part of our festival this year. He is one of the most reputed filmmakers in India and is such a loving person. We here in Melbourne and people of the city are looking forward to his master class which he will be delivering as part of the festival this year,”

